Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 13% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.63 billion and $1.06 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $22.02 or 0.00046945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000192 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,198,931 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

