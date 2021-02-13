UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €8.80 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.35 ($11.00).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.