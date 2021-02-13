Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s (UNBLF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNBLF. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UNBLF stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $137.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

