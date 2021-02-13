Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.12-0.14 for the period. Under Armour also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.12-0.14 EPS.

UAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.08.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $22.37 on Friday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. Under Armour’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.