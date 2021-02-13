Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Umpqua alerts:

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $16.16 on Friday. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,407 shares of company stock valued at $300,947 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 435,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 34,942 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 562,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 142,941 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.