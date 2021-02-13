UMB Bank N A MO Sells 5,209 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $151.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.43 and its 200 day moving average is $118.46. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $153.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

