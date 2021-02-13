UMB Bank N A MO Sells 15,510 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $25,405,082. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Shares of K opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

