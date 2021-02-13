UMB Bank N A MO Sells 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,104.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,850.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,675.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,123.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

