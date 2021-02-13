UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,233 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in The Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 132,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in The Southern by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE:SO opened at $60.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $70.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

