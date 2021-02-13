UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,242 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Huber Research raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $66.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $80.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.