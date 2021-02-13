UMB Bank N A MO Buys New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.25.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $544.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $495.52 and its 200-day moving average is $435.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $545.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

