Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RARE. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $150.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.64. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,243 shares of company stock worth $4,984,427. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

