Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) (LON:UKR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.47

Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) (LON:UKR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.47 and traded as low as $4.88. Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 2,185 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53.

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

