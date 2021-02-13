UBS Group Boosts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $435.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $420.00 to $435.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.54.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $339.45 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.