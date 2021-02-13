UBS Group Analysts Give Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) a €24.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GBF. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.88 ($31.62).

GBF stock opened at €31.50 ($37.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.13. Bilfinger SE has a 1-year low of €12.64 ($14.87) and a 1-year high of €35.32 ($41.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -14.69.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

