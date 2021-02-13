Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBER. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.41.

UBER opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,603,891. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

