Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at DA Davidson

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $49.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.41.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

