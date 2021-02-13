Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.41.

Shares of UBER opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,387,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,603,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after buying an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $856,596,000 after buying an additional 619,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,002,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,277 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

