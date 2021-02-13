Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4,900.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 598,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,698 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.41.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

