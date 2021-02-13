Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-5.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.65-5.77 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $373.18.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $474.79 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $475.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.84. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.35, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at $56,939,188.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

