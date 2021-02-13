Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $56.50

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $47.00 to $56.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Twitter’s FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their target price on Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.78.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

