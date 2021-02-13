Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 143.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,682,000 after acquiring an additional 56,621 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 144,912.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,906 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 276,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.