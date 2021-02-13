Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) shares rose 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 2,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 10,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

About Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

