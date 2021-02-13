Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR)

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$4.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIR. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.68.

TSE BIR opened at C$3.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.83. The stock has a market cap of C$864.30 million and a P/E ratio of -7.07. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

