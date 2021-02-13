Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 500 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,853,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,321,000 after purchasing an additional 234,063 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,009,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,782,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,008,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,388,000 after acquiring an additional 67,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 760,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNG stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.