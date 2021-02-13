Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,352 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in VEREIT by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VEREIT by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,645,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,811,000 after purchasing an additional 89,346 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its stake in VEREIT by 25.6% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,395 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in VEREIT by 24.3% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 10,288,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,510,000 after acquiring an additional 856,059 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

VER opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

