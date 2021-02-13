Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 181 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,827,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of TSM opened at $138.06 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $715.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.84 and its 200 day moving average is $96.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

