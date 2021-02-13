Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,549 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,502 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $68.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 113.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.