Truist Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $600.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cannonball Research raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.61.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $502.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $527.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $395.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at $226,344,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

