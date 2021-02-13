Truist Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $66.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price raised by Truist from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Lyft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Lyft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.39.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175 in the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,809,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Lyft by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 972,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,756,000 after buying an additional 293,713 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,329 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

