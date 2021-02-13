Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,142 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $35,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 15,535.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,001 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $22,899,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 685.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 479,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $55.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

