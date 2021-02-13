Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 194,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 70.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

