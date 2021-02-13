Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$135.00 at TD Securities

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$135.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Trisura Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$130.63.

TSU stock opened at C$119.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$34.00 and a twelve month high of C$120.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.39.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

