TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

TriState Capital stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $690.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 39.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 86.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 517.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

