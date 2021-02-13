Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 102.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 96,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Trimble worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Trimble by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,667 shares of company stock worth $2,185,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $75.70. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.