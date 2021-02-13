Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.80. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,178,020 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.55.

The firm has a market cap of C$457.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.35.

In related news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

