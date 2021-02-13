Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Gap Up to $100.00

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $100.00, but opened at $105.00. Tribal Group shares last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 79,961 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £189.39 million and a PE ratio of -65.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 71.07.

About Tribal Group (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.