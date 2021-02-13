Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $71.19 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Trex stock opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $106.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

