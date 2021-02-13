TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00.

THS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

