Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,280 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,208,000 after buying an additional 803,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,563,000 after buying an additional 701,488 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 891,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after buying an additional 501,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 639,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,899,000 after buying an additional 439,311 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 587,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,433,000 after buying an additional 397,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $96.58 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $98.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average of $90.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

