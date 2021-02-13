Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 166.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $337.84 on Friday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

