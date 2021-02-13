Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Aramark worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Aramark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

