Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $97,621,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,369,000 after buying an additional 302,370 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 464.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,393,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $385.92 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.30, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.84.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Truist increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 348,976 shares in the company, valued at $132,631,818.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,664,158.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,686 shares of company stock valued at $90,545,648 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.