Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $145.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,308. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

