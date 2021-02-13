Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 5,860 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

