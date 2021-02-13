TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $115.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $92.00.

TRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.62.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.01.

In other TransUnion news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $74,963.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,779.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,020 shares of company stock worth $4,959,437 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

