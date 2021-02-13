TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TA. Scotiabank upped their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.50.

TransAlta stock opened at C$11.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.07. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$5.32 and a 52 week high of C$11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total value of C$329,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$473,784.09. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,509.46. Insiders sold 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986 in the last ninety days.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

