TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 381,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,432 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in TransAlta by 100.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in TransAlta by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAC opened at $9.23 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -144.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

