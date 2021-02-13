Trainline Plc (TRN.L)’s (TRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on the stock.

TRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 414 ($5.41) to GBX 527 ($6.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 486 ($6.35) to GBX 382 ($4.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trainline Plc (TRN.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 428.80 ($5.60).

LON TRN opened at GBX 474.20 ($6.20) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 440.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 401.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11. The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -74.09. Trainline Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 187.20 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 559.58 ($7.31).

In other news, insider Shaun McCabe sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total value of £2,880,000 ($3,762,738.44).

Trainline Plc (TRN.L) Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

