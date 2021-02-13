Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $160.91

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $160.91 and last traded at $158.82, with a volume of 38021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.45.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average of $143.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

